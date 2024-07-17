American Horror Story star Emma Roberts announces engagement to actor Cody John

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has announced her engagement to actor Cody John.

The 33-year-old US actress posted a photo on Instagram of the smiling couple with their arms around each other as she flashes a large engagement ring.

She captioned it “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone”, and added a red heart emoji.

The comment appears to be a reference to her mother, Kelly Cunningham, who posted Roberts’ son Rhodes on social media earlier this year without telling her.

Roberts made light of the gaffe at the time, writing: “When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever.”

The actress, who is the niece of Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts and the daughter of actor Eric Roberts, is best known for roles in Scream Queens and We’re The Millers, as well as in Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology American Horror Story.

She has a son, Rhodes, now three, with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund.

John has appeared in shows such as Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark.

He first confirmed the couple’s romance in August 2022 when he posted a photo of himself kissing Roberts on Instagram with the caption “sweet sweet”.