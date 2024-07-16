Come Dine With Me looking for 'fun and confident' contestants with chance to win £1,000 prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Come Dine With Me is coming to Birmingham, and Channel 4 producers are on the lookout for 'fun and confident' contestants.

Casting has now started for Birmingham residents as well as anyone who lives '45-50 minutes away' by car – which includes Wolverhampton.

The show will see five contestants hosting five dinner parties, serving up a starter, main course and dessert as well as some kind of entertainment.

Only those who want to entertain can do so - like if they have a special musical talent or party tricks.

Each night is rated by the other contestants out of ten, and the host with the most points at the end of the week goes home with a £1,000 prize.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We are ready to hear from amazing dinner party hosts in the Birmingham area!

“At ‘Come Dine With Me’ we are keen to hear from all people that are interested in applying, regardless of their race, gender, or sexual orientation.”

Anyone interested in taking part can apply here.