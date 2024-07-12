Express & Star
Margot Robbie and Luka Modric among stars in the crowd at Wimbledon on day 12

Also in the Centre Court crowd were Rami Malek, Dame Shirley Bassey and Hugh Grant.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley on day 12 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hollywood actor Margot Robbie and footballer Luka Modric were among the celebrities watching on at Wimbledon on day 12.

Robbie, 34, wore a white dress with black spots and dark sunglasses, as she watched the tennis, with Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, 35, and her husband Tom Ackerley, 34.

Kaluuya wore a black top with a white overshirt and dark sunglasses, while Ackerley wore a cream shirt with dark shades.

Daniel Kaluuya, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley watch on at Wimbledon
Daniel Kaluuya, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Croatia captain Modric, 38, wore a white T-shirt with a dark blue suit, with blue shades hanging from his shirt collar.

Luka Modric watching tennis on Centre Court at Wimbledon
Luka Modric (Mike Egerton/PA)

Also watching the day’s action from the royal box was Dame Shirley Bassey, who wore red rimmed glasses with a black jacket, blue shawl, and pink and black dress.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Twelve – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Dame Shirley, 87, who sang the Goldfinger, Moonraker and Diamonds Are Forever theme songs, was not the only celebrity with a James Bond link watching on, with No Time To Die star Rami Malek also in the crowd.

Rami Malek chatting with James Norton and Lavinia Norton at Wimbledon
James Norton, Lavinia Norton and Rami Malek in the royal box (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He was joined by Happy Valley star James Norton, 38, and his mother, Lavinia.

Malek, 43, wore a black suit with a light blue shirt and cream tie, while Norton wore a black suit with a white shirt and black and brown patterned tie.

Norton’s mother wore a green, white and black floral dress with a grey jacket.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Twelve – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Actor Hugh Grant, 63, was also back at Centre Court this afternoon, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

He was joined by his TV producer wife, Anna Eberstein, who wore a white dress with blue detailing.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Twelve – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Damian Lewis in the royal box (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Another actor watching on was Band Of Brothers star Damian Lewis, 53, who wore a light blue suit with a white shirt and black and white spotted tie.

