Margot Robbie and Luka Modric among stars in the crowd at Wimbledon on day 12
Also in the Centre Court crowd were Rami Malek, Dame Shirley Bassey and Hugh Grant.
Hollywood actor Margot Robbie and footballer Luka Modric were among the celebrities watching on at Wimbledon on day 12.
Robbie, 34, wore a white dress with black spots and dark sunglasses, as she watched the tennis, with Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, 35, and her husband Tom Ackerley, 34.
Kaluuya wore a black top with a white overshirt and dark sunglasses, while Ackerley wore a cream shirt with dark shades.
Croatia captain Modric, 38, wore a white T-shirt with a dark blue suit, with blue shades hanging from his shirt collar.
Also watching the day’s action from the royal box was Dame Shirley Bassey, who wore red rimmed glasses with a black jacket, blue shawl, and pink and black dress.
Dame Shirley, 87, who sang the Goldfinger, Moonraker and Diamonds Are Forever theme songs, was not the only celebrity with a James Bond link watching on, with No Time To Die star Rami Malek also in the crowd.
He was joined by Happy Valley star James Norton, 38, and his mother, Lavinia.
Malek, 43, wore a black suit with a light blue shirt and cream tie, while Norton wore a black suit with a white shirt and black and brown patterned tie.
Norton’s mother wore a green, white and black floral dress with a grey jacket.
Actor Hugh Grant, 63, was also back at Centre Court this afternoon, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.
He was joined by his TV producer wife, Anna Eberstein, who wore a white dress with blue detailing.
Another actor watching on was Band Of Brothers star Damian Lewis, 53, who wore a light blue suit with a white shirt and black and white spotted tie.