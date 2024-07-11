Shake-up for TV schedule as England make it to Euro 2024 final

The success of England’s footballers in Euro 2024 has meant a shake-up in the TV schedule.

Following the Three Lions’ win over the Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday, the BBC has announced its coverage plans for Sunday when the Euro 2020 runners-up face Spain, who won their semi-final against France on Tuesday.

England’s victory has also led comedian John Bishop to move the time of his stand-up gig in Wolverhampton so he can watch the match.

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates his side’s win in the Uefa Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands at the BVB Stadion Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will show live coverage of Spain v England from 7pm on July 14, with the game also available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sports presenter Mark Chapman will be on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds in the build-up to the match, from 7pm, before live commentary begins with the kick-off at 8pm.

The BBC’s coverage of the match means that Countryfile has been moved to an earlier slot of 5.40pm.

Antiques Roadshow, which last aired with a D-Day special on Sunday June 2, is not on the schedule, but will return to BBC One next week.

Elsewhere, stand-up comic Bishop, who is currently touring the country, said his West Midlands gig will be moved to an afternoon slot.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, he said: “This is a message to all the people coming to Wolverhampton on Sunday.

“I’m not doing the show at 8 o’clock, the show’s going to get moved to the afternoon.

“You’re all going to get an email in the morning telling you the time.

“I know it won’t suit everybody, so anyone who can’t make it we’ll give you a refund.

“But we’re definitely going to move the time to Sunday afternoon cause there’s no chance I’m going to be doing it at 8 o’clock cause I’m going to be busy watching these boys (the England team).”

– The final of Euro 2024 will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, with kick-off at 8pm BST.