Pearl Jam cancel Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig after ‘illness in the band’

Pearl Jam have cancelled their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig due to “illness in the band”.

The 1990s alternative rock band, fronted by Eddie Vedder, were due to play the London football stadium on Saturday but said in a statement on Friday on Instagram that there was “no other option” than to cancel.

The stadium has confirmed tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and says the concert will not be rescheduled “despite best efforts”.

Pearl Jam blamed ‘illness in the band’ for the cancellation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Standing tickets for the gig on the Dark Matter Tour, which sees the band supported by former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and Irish indie rockers The Murder Capital, have been priced at £135.

The band’s statement on Instagram read: “The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been cancelled due to illness in the band.

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.

“We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favourite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.

“We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologise to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment.”

The venue has not confirmed whether it will be refunding ticket holders’ fees, which total more than £20 on some tickets.

The PA news agency has contacted the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for clarification around whether fees will be refunded.

On refunds for hotel and travel costs, the stadium has told gig goers to refer to the terms and conditions of providers.