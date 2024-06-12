Sienna Miller says frenzy from dating Jude Law became ‘insidious and difficult’

Sienna Miller has said the media frenzy while she was dating Jude Law became “insidious and difficult”.

The 42-year-old American-born actress, who grew up in England, became engaged to the British actor in 2004 after they met on the set of the film Alfie but the couple split in 2006 after Law had an affair.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK for its July/August issue, the movie star reflected on the media attention at the time and said: “That happened very quickly.

“The other side of it. I was so happy in my life, but it was weird, surreal.

Mick Jagger with Jude Law and Sienna Miller for the premiere of Alfie at the Empire Leicester Square in central London (Ian West/PA)

“At first it was like a game. And then, very quickly, it became insidious and difficult.”

Speaking about her current partner Oli Green and their age gap – he is 15 years her junior – she said: “I didn’t expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love.

“I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.’ It was more, ‘F***! Why are you young? That’s so annoying.’”

She added: “There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women.

“It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation.

“They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”

The couple recently welcomed their first child together and Miller said it has been a “healing experience”.

Sienna Miller stars on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s July/August issue (Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)

“I’m in heaven. It’s been a cathartic, healing experience, which sounds woo-woo, but it’s grounded in a way that reflects the life that I want to be living”, she said.

Speaking about the wisdom she has received, she added: “I feel much more balanced and settled and wise.

“I think I’ve got some wisdom from all of the things I’ve been through.

“The more interesting and complicated your life is, the better you’ll end up being.”

The actress, who stars in the new film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, also has a daughter called Marlowe, born in 2012, with The Sandman star Tom Sturridge.

Miller is the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s July/August issue which is on sale from June 13.