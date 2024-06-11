Documentary about impact of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office commissioned by ITV

A documentary revealing how TV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office affected the lives of subpostmasters has been commissioned by ITV.

The film, which has a working title of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office: The Impact, will provide an insight into the ongoing struggle for justice as those hit by the Horizon scandal seek financial redress.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Toby Jones played Alan Bates in the ITV series (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The documentary will feature leading campaign figure and former subpostmaster Alan Bates, who was played by actor Toby Jones in the TV series.

It will also star former subpostmistresses and subpostmasters, including Jo Hamilton and Noel Thomas, as well as subpostmasters who have come forward in the aftermath of the drama series.

The film will include moments from the Horizon inquiry’s evidence sessions, including testimony from former Post Office boss Paula Vennells, former top Post Office executive Angela van den Bogerd, and Post Office investigators.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV controller of factual, said: “The Post Office scandal became a genuine national talking point at the start of this year, striking at the heart of the public’s sense of justice.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells leaves after giving her third day of evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry (Yui Mok/PA)

“The reverberations have been felt ever since at a political level, but particularly in the lives of those directly affected.

“This film promises to tell the story of what has happened since in their lives, how their fight continues as well as illuminating new layers of this scandal.”

Executive producer Natasha Bondy, from production company Little Gem, said: “The public’s response to Mr Bates was extraordinary and had a hugely positive impact on subpostmasters.

“We’re delighted we can explore how far-reaching that impact has been, while still showing that the fight for financial redress is far from over.”

Hundreds of subpostmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The film’s release date is yet to be announced.