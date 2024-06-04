Restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for ‘yelling at staff like entitled child’

Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto has been banned from a restaurant in Toronto after he allegedly reprimanded staff and reduced the host to tears.

Quinto, known for playing Spock in the reboot of the sci-fi franchise, allegedly “yelled” at restaurant staff “like an entitled child” while requesting a table at Canadian bistro Manita, according to the venue.

“An amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” the restaurant initially wrote in a post on Instagram.

US actor Quinto is not welcome back at the establishment unless he issues a formal apology, the restaurant’s co-owner Ian McGrenaghan confirmed to the PA news agency.

“This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff,” a follow-up Instagram post from the restaurant said.

“Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests… who may give us constructive feedback from time to time.

“To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned.”

The restaurant initially posted about the incident telling the actor to “take your bad vibes somewhere else”.

“Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” it said.

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.

“Mr Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them,” the message concluded, tagging the actor.

A representative for Quinto has been contacted for comment.