Geri Halliwell-Horner ‘Pippa’ gaffe sparks social media fun

Geri Halliwell-Horner sparked amusement on social media when her birthday tribute to fellow Spice Girl Mel B apparently included instructions to an employee named Pippa.

The singer shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself with her bandmate, real name Melanie Brown, to mark her 49th birthday.

However, her caption read: “Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed.

“Happy birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day!”

The post was flooded with comments from fans making fun of the gaffe and expressing concern for Pippa.

Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Perez Hilton commented: “Pippa, get it sorted!”

Another follower wrote: “Sending much love to Pippa on this day, she might need a wine glass or two.”

Another comment read: “Friendship never ends… unless Pippa gets involved”, while another said: “Pippa you in danger girl”, and another read: “Has Pippa been fired yet?”

The post was eventually edited to only feature the birthday tribute.

Halliwell-Horner was recently in the headlines after her husband, Formula One team principal Christian Horner, faced allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”, which he denied.

Brown previously said the Spice Girls rallied around their bandmate as she went through a “really tough” time.