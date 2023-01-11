Brad Pitt ‘distracts’ Quinta Brunson during her Golden Globe acceptance speech

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson stopped halfway through her Golden Globe acceptance speech to say “hey” to Brad Pitt when she spotted him in the audience.

The 33-year-old actress admitted she had to “pull it together” after appearing to become distracted on stage by the Hollywood actor while taking home the award for best musical or comedy television series for her series about the lives of teachers.

Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series for Abbott Elementary at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/zoSQL0OXgV — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

While on stage with the cast, accepting the award, Brunson said she made the show because she “loves” comedy, while thanking Arrested Development’s Henry Winkler, Pineapple Express actor Seth Rogen and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk for inspiring her.

She added: “Seth, I know you’re probably high, but from the heart, everything that you’ve ever made made me want to make comedy.

“Comedy is so important to me, comedy brings people together, comedy gives us all the same laugh.”

Brunson then looked down, saw Pitt sitting at one of the Golden Globe tables, and turned to him saying: “Hey, Brad Pitt.”

Pitt, who was nominated for a best supporting actor – motion picture gong for his role in Babylon on the night, then laughed.

Brad Pitt was nominated for the Golden Globe for best supporting actor – motion picture award for his role in Babylon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While smiling as her co-stars were heard laughing behind her, Brunson added: “I’m going to pull it together to say that we make this show because we love comedy and we love TV.

“This is my cast and I love them, I don’t know where I’d be without them.

“We get to make this show for everyone and during a very tough time in this country. I’m happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh.”

Her ABC series, where she plays the lead, teacher Janine Teagues, follows her and other educators as they try to make the lives of students at a Philadelphia public school better.

Brunson also picked up the gong for best television actress – musical/comedy series for Abbott Elementary.