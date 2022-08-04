Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fred Sirieix praises daughter Andrea on her gold metal win at Commonwealth Games

ShowbizPublished:

The First Dates star proudly watched on from the sidelines as the 17-year-old clinched her first-ever senior international gold medal in the event.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven

Fred Sirieix has praised his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after she secured gold in the women’s 10 metre platform diving final at the Commonwealth Games.

The First Dates star proudly watched on from the sidelines as the 17-year-old clinched her first-ever senior international gold medal in the event.

Sirieix shared a video clip of her competing to his Instagram where he can be heard cheering her on as the crowd applaud her dive.

He captioned the post: “Gold! #commonwealthgames2022 #diving #10m #platform”, adding: “Well done mon duck” with a duck and heart emoji.

The maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates was also pictured cheering her on and celebrating following the achievement.

Spendolini-Sirieix topped the leaderboard with a huge 20.20 points, with her team-mate Lois Toulson winning silver.

Last year during her Olympic depute in Tokyo, she placed seventh at age 16.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix with her Gold Medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

After the win at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she said: “I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.

“It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News