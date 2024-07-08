Musicians fly out from as far as Singapore to perform in Sandwell as jazz festival makes its return

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Musicians from as far as Singapore will join those from all around the UK to showcase their talent in the Birmingham Jazz and Blues Festival, with the event kicking off on July 19.

Supported by Sandwell Council, the artists will take centre stage in performances across the borough's six towns, including at free events in libraries, museums and parks.

And it will be made doubly special as the festival coincides with Sandwell's 50th anniversary and forms part of the Sandwell Arts Festival, which runs between July 13 to August 4 and includes dance workshops, comedy and theatre performances at various libraries.

The Birmingham Jazz and Blues Festival will return for its 40th year

Sandwell Council leader, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: "Festivals and events such as this really show that Sandwell is a Bostin Place that is home to Bostin People, which is why we are proud to welcome residents and visitors from further afield."

The Jazz and Blues festival will take place from July 19 to July 28.

Full information can be found on the events website, with details of the Sandwell concerts found at sandwell.gov.uk/jazzfestival