Pirates treasure hunt raises almost £1,500 for good causes

Michael McDermott having a whale of a time at the event.

The annual Old Cross Pirate Day raised £1,400 in aid of Smethwick's St Albans Community Association and the Brain Tumour charity.

The hearties took to the high streets of Oldbury stopping off at the Old Cross pub, in Causeway Green Road as part of the booty hunt in exchange for donations.

Charity Pirates Day at The Old Cross pub, Oldbury.

The search for treasure then followed a route including pubs in Bearwood, Harborne, Birmingham city centre, and Hockley Social Club in Hampton street in Hockley before returning to the Old Cross.

The Captain Jack Sparrow and Black Beard look-a-likes were on the hunt for hidden treasures such as pictures, signs and words on posters with the person finding the most loot winning the top prize.

Trevor Ford, of the organising committee, said: "The event went very well. We were very pleased with the turnout.

"We didn't raise as much as we did last year, but we still very happy with the outcome.

"It was great fun and you could see the amazement on people's faces as we went to different pubs in different areas. Hopefully our efforts will have a good impact on others and get them to join in future events like this one to help raise more money for charity."

St Albans Community Association, based in St Albans Road, is a community centre providing activities for families and the elderly in the area. The project was founded by residents in 1983.