The 16 best bands to come out of the Black Country, according to locals
We all love to rock out, sing and dance along to our favourite bands, don't we?
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whatever your favourite genre, you can't deny that the Black Country has been home to some legendary musicians.
We asked our readers which bands they think are the best ever to come out of the region – or close enough – and the people have spoken. Four hundred and one people, to be precise.
There was one band that stood out from the rest – and I think you can guess who.
"Slade were the biggest true Black Country band," commented Chris Dawson.
There were also a lot of special mentions of the one rock star that everybody loves.
"Cor beat Robert Plant," said Paul Flint. "Had the pleasure of meeting him in the Olde White Rose in Bilston back in the day."
Ian Davis simply added: "Robert Plant. Rock God."
Angie RJ Franks appreciates every band that came out of the region as they 'put it on the map'.
Georgina Wharton reckons it depends on the season...
"Slade. Absolutely fantastic in our day, and definitely Roy Wood at Christmas," she said.
Below are sixteen of the top bands and artists that were mentioned by our readers.
Slade
Led Zeppelin (Robert Plant)
Phil Lynott
Babylon Zoo
Jameson Raid
Atomic Dustbin
The Wonder Stuff
Diamond Head
Pop Will Eat Itself
Wagner
Dexy's Midnight Runners (Kevin Rowland)
Judas Priest
The Moody Blues
Dripper Kent and the Light Fantastic
Trapeze
Gin Annie