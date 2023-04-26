Blur pre-sale tickets for Wolverhampton gig sell out in minutes

Blur will be coming to Wolverhampton next month

Britpop legends Blur was announced as one of the newest shows to join the line-up at the recently revamped The Halls in Wolverhampton.

Pre-sale tickets to the group's warm-up shows on May 26 went live at 10am this morning, with the tickets selling out a mere three minutes after going on sale.

Toby, a blur fan buying tickets in Wolverhampton, said on Twitter: "Got in the queue for Wolverhampton well before 10 and all the tickets were from before 10:03."

Some disgruntled Twitter users took to social media to announce their dismay at the quick sale, with one Twitter user saying: "Don't know who bagged all those in 30 seconds."

Matt Enefer, another Twitter user trying to buy tickets for Colchester, said: "Impossible to get tickets, Colchester all gone, why put them on Ticketmaster, at least give the locals a chance to see a home-grown band."

The announcement of Blur coming to Wolverhampton was praised by Wolverhampton's cabinet member for Inclusive City Economy, Councillor Steven Simkins, who described it was a great coup for the city.

He said: "It's fantastic and just the sort of thing we want to back into The Halls and shows that if we hadn't put in the investment to redevelop the Civic Hall, We'd have missed out on this."

The band is set to hit the stage on Friday, May 26, with the group also visiting Colchester Arts Centre on May 19, Eastbourne Winter Gardens on May 21 and Newcastle's O2 City Hall on May 28.