Blur announced as opening act to launch newly-revamped The Halls in Wolverhampton

Britpop legends Blur will play Wolverhampton as part of a warm-up for Wembley

Britpop legends Blur will be the first to take to the revamped venue's stage on May 26 as part of a series of warm-up shows ahead of their highly-anticipated dates at Wembley Stadium in July.

Since announcing their arrival with debut album Leisure in 1991, Blur went on to revolutionise the sound of English popular music with five successive UK number one albums Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003).

Blur is the latest act to be announced for the venue, previously known as the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, which will open its doors again after a multi-million pound, long-awaited makeover.

Other artists who will be performing include Penn and Teller, The Vamps, McFly, Sparks, The Sugababes, Leftfield, Siouxie and Youtuber Tommyinnit.

Blur have also had a string of Top 10 singles, including two Number ones, with Country House and Beetlebum, helping to propel the band to mass popularity at home and abroad.

One of the biggest British bands of the last three decades, Blur have released eight studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, and played live to thousands of devoted fans across the globe.

The show will be the third of four warm up shows, starting at Colchester, the home town of Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon and drummer Dave Rowntree, on May 19, Eastbourne on May 21 and then ending at Newcastle on May 28.