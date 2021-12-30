Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton record shop still going after other city store's closure causes confusion

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonMusicPublished:

A record shop owner in Wolverhampton has moved to remind people she is still open following the closure of different store in the city.

Claire Howell from the Vinyl & Vintage record store in Wolverhampton
Claire Howell from the Vinyl & Vintage record store in Wolverhampton

Claire Howell has sold records for more than 30 years and first had a record shop at the age of 23.

She then went on to exhibit at record fairs across the UK and Europe and even in the USA, eventually opening up Vinyl and Vintage in Wolverhampton.

Following the closure of Oldies Unlimited, some regulars have contacted Claire under the impression her shop had closed its doors.

Oldies' shutters closed for the final time on December 5 after the shop had been trading in Wolverhampton since the 1960s.

Claire said: "We are very much still open and we will continue to open while we are allowed to do so.

"It is so sad when any shop closes, as we are losing our high street.

"We are hopeful things will get better and we are planning some cross promotions with other nearby businesses."

For two years Claire sold records in the city's market before opening her store Cleveland Street.

The shop has recently expanded and information on opening times can be found at vinylandvintage.net

Music
Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News