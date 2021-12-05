Long-running Wolverhampton record store closes its doors for the final time

Oldies Unlimited has closed its doors in Wolverhampton for the final time

Oldies Unlimited has provided the people of Wolverhampton a place to buy good quality records and has received visits from a host of big names over the years.

Members of The Specials, Ranking Roger and Terry Hall, both visited the store, and Roy Chubby Brown has often stopped by when playing in the area.

Simon Malpass, owner of Oldies Unlimited, has a lot of good feelings about the shop and hopes he has done his level best for customers over the years, as he takes the business online and to record fairs.

He said: "I hope our customers who have been supported us through goodness knows what will realise there are too many shops that for one reason or another are closing.

"We started in the late 50s early 60s over in Brighton, the chap who run it originally would take the weeks records which were dumped by stores like Woolworths and sell them."

Kinky Boots strutted into Oldies Unlimited in 2018

Although there will no longer be a shop, Simon is not disappearing completely and will be at The Giffard Arms next Saturday from 2pm to 6pm selling records.

Simon added: "If anyone wants to come and say hello, I would be very pleased to see them.

"It has always been my dream to sell records and if I can continue sell some stuff then I will do it.

An emotional Simon reminisced over the years with great pride and could talk for hours on the history of the shop.

He continued: "There’s been so many great stories over the years.

Members of By The Rivers popped in to Oldies Unlimited and performed an impromtu couple of songs in 2011

"We’ve had quite a few famous people here, we had members of The Specials, Ranking Roger and Terry Hall.

"Ranking Roger was an absolute dream, when you meet those sorts of people you might expect them to be standoffish, but he was so lovely, he even bought a T-Shirt of mine.

"I know Ranking is no longer with us, but if any of his family see this, I just want to say thank you, he was an absolute delight and so nice.

And the celebrity appearances didn't end there, with Roy Chubby Brown frequenting to the store when in the area.