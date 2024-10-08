New Aldi store set to open in Staffordshire - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The brand-new supermarket is all set to open on Power Station Road, Rugeley, replacing the existing Aldi on Market Street.

The store's opening comes as part of Aldi's investment into local communities in the UK, with 38 members of the local community being employed.

To celebrate the store opening, Paralympian bronze medallist Harri Jenkins will cut the ribbon at 8am on opening day - Thursday, October 24 - where he will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables.

A new Aldi store is all ready for their ribbon cutting event

New Aldi store manager, John McDermott, said: "We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Rugeley.

"It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Harri Jenkins join us will make it a morning to remember."

The new store is also calling on local charities and food banks in the area to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Para-athletics star Harri Jenkins said: "I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB."

Local charities can also register to collect surplus foods and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods from the store by emailing aldi@neighbourly.com.

For more information on the new store, visit the Aldi website.