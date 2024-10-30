McDonald's in Wolverhampton: Best to worst reviews for the city's fast food branches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Some customers have great days, but others have such bad experiences that they pledge to 'never eat there again'.

We've compiled a list of the best and worst rated fast food branches in the area based off Google reviews – although let's be real, even the best ones have some shocking reviews.

Here are some of the reviews that people have left for McDonald's across the city.

McDonald's Dudley Street, Wolverhampton city centre - 4 stars

Car park: No

Driver thru: No

Toilets: Yes (just about)

McDonalds, Dudley Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Although the Dudley Street restaurant was scored an average of four out of five based on Google reviews, recent reviews are pretty poor.

Janet Smith rated the place one star, writing last month: "Was looking forward to a burger, disappointed. Told that the one pound items advertise on TV had ended. The burger on the meal l order look as though someone had stood across the road and thrown the filling on the bun. Did not live up to the current Hype. Also had to take my fries back as cold. That said it was replaced without a fuss."

Miffy complained: "Sticky tables with left over rubbish, downstairs loos/seating closed off meaning the disabled facilities are a free for all. Its not the staff's fault (all min contact self service, they do their best and quickly) Just the usual low standards of the 'Maccy D's'. brand.

Local guide Elvie Germo was not a fan, writing: "Toilets upstairs are very dirty and smelly with cigarette on the floor. They served cold fries."

McDonald's Lea Road/Penn Road, Wolverhampton – 3.8 stars

Car park: Yes

Drive thru: Yes