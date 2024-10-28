The Black Country's best restaurants and pubs to combine with a scenic after-dinner walk this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A hearty dinner at a cosy warm pub followed by a stroll in the autumn breeze might be just what we need to get over those end-of-summer blues.

Our region is blessed with sprawling green spaces to enjoy some fresh air, strolling with a loved one or watching the little ones jump into piles of leaves.

We are also lucky to have a whole host of stunning restaurants and pubs – many of which are close to a nature reserve or park.

So, for that perfect autumn day out, here are our picks of the best places to eat out in Wolverhampton, Cannock, Staffordshire and the Black Country, where you can enjoy an after-dinner walk too.

The Two Greens, Old Hill, Wolverhampton – Near Tettenhall Green

One of the highest rated pubs in the area. If you're fancying a hearty pub meal or a cheeky pint (or both), reviews say this is the place to go. What's more is that The Two Greens is just around the corner from Tettenhall Green park, making an after-dinner stroll easy as pie.

The Littleton, Walsall College, Walsall – Near Walsall Arboretum

On the ground floor of The Hub at Walsall College, The Littleton has received consistently high ratings from diners. The fine dining restaurant is run by aspiring chefs who serve up 'beautiful and delicious' food. The restaurant is a short distance from Walsall Arboretum which has been rated one of the best places to go for an autumn walk.

Massalla Club, Regis Road, Wolverhampton – Near Penk Rise park