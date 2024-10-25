Wolverhampton restaurant owner Shouts to the Top after hosting 'Modfather Paul Weller' before gig

Or did he?

The 'star' graced The Khan's, Cheapside, in Wolverhampton, on Tuesday afternoon before taking the stage at Wolverhampton Halls for his sell out gig.

Owner Mohammed Khan was delighted to serve who he thought was the singer and his friend with a variety of dishes.

He posted on Facebook: "The legend Paul Weller here dining tonight just before performing at the halls.

"Such an amazing gentleman. Thank you Paul Weller for choosing us for your dining experience."

Known for his sartorial elegance the 66-year-old wore denim jeans, trainers and navy jacket, and was easy to spot due to his long blonde hair.

However it later transpired that the 'modfather' diner wasn't the real Paul Weller - it was a lookalike fan called Martin Carroll.

By the end of his meal, the 56 year-old was reportedly screaming 'I'm not Paul Weller, I'm just Martin from accounts'.

The saga began as Martin from Stratford-upon-Avon, was waiting for his mate near the concert hall when a chef appeared from a nearby restaurant and asked him to sign his apron.

'I told him, "I'm not Paul Weller",' said Martin, 'but that was just the start of it."

Martin didn't fool everyone though - some Paul Weller fans had their suspicions whether the Changing Man was the real thing.

Paul Weller, his friend and Khan's owner Mohammed Khan

Barbara Cary Howells said: "Doesn't even look like Paul and would he really eat all that before his show?"

Shaun Boyce added: "Not sure that’s MOD Father to be honest."

Nick Birch asked: "Which one is Paul Weller, didn’t he have black hair?"

However, Mohammed confirmed his belief it was celebrity diner, who was dined with a friend, was the real thing.

He replied: "He is sitting next to me Nick."

Khan’s often welcomes famous faces before they play in the city’s gig venues.

Specsavers also joined those poking fun at the mishap, writing: “Posted without comment.”

Once one of the UK's most famous vegetarians, and now also teetotal, the "Wolverhampton Weller" eschewed his 80s strict non-meat diet so was free to indulge in Khan's speciality chicken dishes knocked back with a bottle of Cobra beer.

