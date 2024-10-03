Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Wolverhampton eateries – with 15 scoring top marks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Environmental health inspectors have again been busy assessing conditions at restaurants, pubs, shops and takeaways across the region – today's roundup focuses on restaurants, takeaways and bars in Wolverhampton.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards.

Iso Sushi scored top marks in their recent food hygiene inspection

Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

These are the latest ratings for Wolverhampton:

Rated five

Iso Sushi Wolverhampton Ltd, at 84 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, rated on September 25

Bishops Baps Cafe at 3 Mervyn Place, Wolverhampton, rated on September 19

The Fieldhouse at Perton Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 5

Ruby House Chinese Takeaway, at 53a High Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton rated on September 18.

Lovey's at 4 Hampton Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 16

Astoria at Skinner Street, Wolverhampton, rated on September 12

Panku Streetfood at Asda, Jack Hayward Way, Wolverhampton, rated on September 16

Profile Techniques Cafe at Unit 31, Pdh Industrial Estate, Watery Lane, Willenhall, rated on September 10

Rattan's Rasoi at 392 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 5

The Castle Inn Wednesfield Ltd at The Castle Inn, Wood End Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 5

Tasty Pizza at 715b Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 9

Momos Grill Hub, 9 Mount Pleasant, Wolverhampton, rated on August 29

Bilston Balti at 7 Mount Pleasant, Wolverhampton, rated on March 22

Ash Spice Sizzlers Kebab and Pizzeria at 21a Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, rated on August 20

The Merry Hill, at Trysull Road, Wolverhampton, rated on August 19

Rated four

Cenkos Global at 36 Temple Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton, rated on August 22

Shere Punjab Sweet Centre, 190 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton, rated on August 13

Wolfies Pizza, 12 Worcester Street, Wolverhampton, rated on August 1

Turkish Delight Kebab & Pizza, at 58 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, rated on June 20

Rated three