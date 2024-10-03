Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Wolverhampton eateries – with 15 scoring top marks
New food hygiene ratings have been issued for businesses selling food across Wolverhampton - with 15 of them receiving top marks.
Environmental health inspectors have again been busy assessing conditions at restaurants, pubs, shops and takeaways across the region – today's roundup focuses on restaurants, takeaways and bars in Wolverhampton.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards.
Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
These are the latest ratings for Wolverhampton:
Rated five
Iso Sushi Wolverhampton Ltd, at 84 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, rated on September 25
Bishops Baps Cafe at 3 Mervyn Place, Wolverhampton, rated on September 19
The Fieldhouse at Perton Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 5
Ruby House Chinese Takeaway, at 53a High Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton rated on September 18.
Lovey's at 4 Hampton Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 16
Astoria at Skinner Street, Wolverhampton, rated on September 12
Panku Streetfood at Asda, Jack Hayward Way, Wolverhampton, rated on September 16
Profile Techniques Cafe at Unit 31, Pdh Industrial Estate, Watery Lane, Willenhall, rated on September 10
Rattan's Rasoi at 392 Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 5
The Castle Inn Wednesfield Ltd at The Castle Inn, Wood End Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 5
Tasty Pizza at 715b Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton, rated on September 9
Momos Grill Hub, 9 Mount Pleasant, Wolverhampton, rated on August 29
Bilston Balti at 7 Mount Pleasant, Wolverhampton, rated on March 22
Ash Spice Sizzlers Kebab and Pizzeria at 21a Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, rated on August 20
The Merry Hill, at Trysull Road, Wolverhampton, rated on August 19
Rated four
Cenkos Global at 36 Temple Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton, rated on August 22
Shere Punjab Sweet Centre, 190 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton, rated on August 13
Wolfies Pizza, 12 Worcester Street, Wolverhampton, rated on August 1
Turkish Delight Kebab & Pizza, at 58 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, rated on June 20
Rated three
Oriental Garden at 284 Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton, rated on September 24
Presto Chippy at Oceanwave, 367 - 369 Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton, rated on August 13
Mano's Grill & Pizza, at Unit 5, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton, rated on August 8
Pizza Lunt, at 145 Lunt Road, Wolverhampton, rated on August 8
D&G Fish Bar, at 31a Lichfield Road, Wolverhampton, rated on August 1
Dessert O'Clock, at 127 Salop Street, Wolverhampton rated on July 31
Golden Fry-day at Unit 9, Crossways Shopping Centre, Wolverhampton Road rated on July 29