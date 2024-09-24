Inside the much-loved Sutton Coldfield pub as it reopens after a six figure investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located next to Sutton Coldfield Train Station, the pub - aptly named The Station - has been featured in the Good Beer Guide and is one of the most popular spots in the area for a pint and a bite to eat.

Its owners, the Stonegate Group say the investment has been carefully allocated to enhance the pub's offerings while preserving its unique charm.

Dog-friendly with multiple HD TV screens for sports fans, including coverage in the beer garden, there’s something for everyone.

The Sutton Coldfield pub is proud to offer a range of craft beers, world beers, cider, and cocktails, all at some of the most competitive prices in the area.

The Station pub in Sutton Coldfield

Nevertheless, those not drinking alcohol will be able to choose from an extensive range of no and low alcohol options, ensuring everyone is accommodated to.

MiXR users can also unlock exclusive rewards at The Station by downloading the MiXR app and creating an account, including a free drink for signing up. Students can also take advantage of special discounts available exclusively through the app.

The Station also offers a superb function room which is available for hire for events such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and so much more. To find out more, please ring the pub on 0121 362 4961 and speak to a friendly member of staff.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “All renovations have been carefully crafted to aid the pub’s goal of being a welcoming space for people in Sutton Coldfield who are looking for an unforgettable night out or a tasty bite to eat.”

The Station pub in Sutton Coldfield

What to expect inside The Station in Sutton Coldfield

Inside, the venue's vibrant new décor has revitalised the interior space, creating a contemporary setting that has been perfected for events such as bottomless brunch on Saturdays.

The pub also has a large and popular beer garden, the best in Sutton Coldfield, where guests can enjoy soaking up the last of the autumn sun, while also providing a relaxing spot for a lovely cold pint of premium world lager.

As the colder months edge closer, the pub’s outdoor heated pergola will keep guest’s toasty, ensuring the lovely garden can be enjoyed all year round.

The Station pub in Sutton Coldfield

The venue features a jam-packed weekly deals schedule, with pizzas for just £7 on Tuesdays, Wing Wednesdays, and Craft & Cocktail night on Thursdays.

Additionally, there are food and drink deals available throughout the week, along with the popular 2-for-1 cocktail offer and bottomless brunch on Saturdays.

Known for its live music, the Station Sessions on Wednesday nights will be returning with an open mic night, welcoming the best musical talent in the local area to wow guests.

But that’s not all, Thursday night is quiz night where locals are invited to test their knowledge amongst the best in Sutton Coldfield, and the infamous end of the month Comedy Social event, which has regularly hosted some of the biggest names in the comedy circuit.

Friday and Saturday nights bringing the party with live music and DJs playing late into the night from the garden’s balcony stage, creating the best party in town.

The Station pub in Sutton Coldfield

A bit more about the sports experience at The Station in Sutton Coldfield

The sports experience at the pub has been enhanced with the addition of multiple HD TV screens, with two new state-of-the-art 65-inch anti-glare HD TV screens in the beer garden, ensuring you don’t miss a second of the action.

Whether it's Premier League football, rugby, boxing, or Formula 1, The Station has every sporting event covered.

With a huge range of HD TVs available outside, the popular pub provides a view of the sporting action from every inch of the venue.

The Station pub in Sutton Coldfield

It's the ultimate place for sports fans to enjoy a tipple while watching the football in front of one of the many big screens, with 2-for-1 cocktails available all day, every day.

What’s more, the venue will be showing next week’s huge clash on Wednesday between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich on the big screens, with limited booking spaces available online.

‘We want to welcome back guests old and new’

Jamie Cameron, General Manager of The Station, said: “These renovations align with Stonegate Group’s commitment to keep improving and innovating, meaning we can give our guests the best possible experience at our pub.

“We want the investment to position our pub as the place to be for students as well as being the ultimate venue to enjoy the sporting action in Sutton Coldfield with a huge range of big screens and food and drink at competitive prices.

“Our premier selection of rotating ales and extensive range of world beers, cider and cocktails are the best in the area, and we would love to welcome back guests, both old and new, to our fresh new bar!”