Ed Sheeran spotted for the third time at star-studded Birmingham restaurant – calls it 'one of his favourites'

For the third time, the “Shape of You” star made his way to Asha’s, on Sunday, a popular Indian restaurant located on Newhall Street in Birmingham’s city centre.

This time, he was accompanied by Birmingham’s own rapper Jaykae.

Asha’s in Birmingham has become a hotspot for celebrities.

Both Tom Cruise and Pink have expressed their love for the restaurant.

Tom Cruise enjoyed the chicken tikka masala so much that he ordered it twice during his visit.

Pink, on the other hand, called it the "best Indian food I’ve had in my life". It’s no wonder Asha’s is a favorite among A-listers!

The restaurant’s official social media account shared their excitement, posting: “What a pleasure to welcome @edsheeran for a third time!

"He was so kind to remind us that he loves the food at Asha’s and that it’s one of his favourite restaurants.”

Ed Sheeran visited Asha’s in Birmingham. Photo: @Ashas_UK

Ed Sheeran’s love for Birmingham doesn’t stop at Asha’s. During his visit, he also made a stop at The Roost pub in Small Heath.

Fans were thrilled as he took the time to snap photographs with them. The pub shared that the singer autographed a shirt, signing: "The Roost #1 pub in Britain!

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has enjoyed the local pub scene; he previously visited the Birmingham City pub in 2022, where he delighted pub-goers by singing along with them.

Ed Sheeran also delighted fans with another surprise appearance on Sunday, at Diljit Dosanjh’s Birmingham show, part of the Indian singer’s global Dil-Luminati Tour.

The crowd was ecstatic as Sheeran joined Dosanjh on stage, performing a mash-up of Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You” and Dosanjh’s song “Naina”.