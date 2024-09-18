Staffordshire pub 'can't believe it' after scooping title at 'Oscars of the pub world'
Pubs from Staffordshire and the West Midlands are among those in the running for prizes at a prestigious industry awards ceremony
Described as 'the Oscars of the pub world', The Great British Pub Awards celebrated the best of the industry at an event held in Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on Tuesday.
Several pubs from the region were shortlisted for some of the 16 awards handed out on the night.
The Tamworth Tap emerged victorious in the Best Pub for Beer category.
Speaking afterwards on social media, the pub said: "We didn’t expect to win - the competition was fierce - and we were just there to enjoy the evening and our ‘finalist’ status.
"Our category was first up. We held hands and waited…
"Guess what Tappers - we WON! The Tamworth Tap was proclaimed ‘Best Pub for Beer’ in the industry by the Morning Advertiser and SIBA at the Oscars of the pub world. We can’t quite believe it.
"Needless to say we had the a fantastic night celebrating. The only thing missing was you and the best team in the world."
Other pubs shortlisted for awards including The Old Crown, Birmingham, and The Star, Penkridge, which were in the Best Town Pub and Marstons Pub of the Year categories.
The full list of winners are:
Best Town Pub - Sponsored by Molson Coors
Bull & Swan - Stamford, Lincolnshire
The Old Crown - Birmingham, West Midlands
Best Country Pub
The Tollemache Arms - Harrington, Northamptonshire
Best Pub for Dogs
No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant - Burnham Market, Norfolk
Best Pub for Entertainment
The Trafalgar Tavern - Greenwich, London
Best Pub for Families
Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester
Best Pub for Food - Sponsored by Booker Makro
Hinds Head Bray - Bray, Berkshire
Best Pub Garden - Sponsored by Diageo
Myrtle Tavern - Leeds, West Yorkshire
Best Pub to Watch Sport - Sponsored by TNT Sports
The Gardeners Arms / Murderers - Norwich, Norfolk
Best Sustainable Pub
The Pig's Head - London
Best Community Pub - Sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
The Swan - Windsor, Berkshire
Best Pub for Beer - Sponsored by SIBA
The Tamworth Tap - Tamworth, Staffordshire
Greene King Pub of the Year
The Cott Inn - Dartington, Devon
Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year
The Royal Oak - Brandon, Warwickshire
Marstons Pub of the Year
The Griffin - Loughborough, Leicestershire
Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year
The Gloucester Old Spot - Bristol
Punch Pub of the Year
The Red Lion - Cranford, Kettering