Staffordshire pub 'can't believe it' after scooping title at 'Oscars of the pub world'

Described as 'the Oscars of the pub world', The Great British Pub Awards celebrated the best of the industry at an event held in Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on Tuesday.

Several pubs from the region were shortlisted for some of the 16 awards handed out on the night.

The Tamworth Tap emerged victorious in the Best Pub for Beer category.

Speaking afterwards on social media, the pub said: "We didn’t expect to win - the competition was fierce - and we were just there to enjoy the evening and our ‘finalist’ status.

"Our category was first up. We held hands and waited…

"Guess what Tappers - we WON! The Tamworth Tap was proclaimed ‘Best Pub for Beer’ in the industry by the Morning Advertiser and SIBA at the Oscars of the pub world. We can’t quite believe it.

"Needless to say we had the a fantastic night celebrating. The only thing missing was you and the best team in the world."

Inside The Tamworth Tap

Other pubs shortlisted for awards including The Old Crown, Birmingham, and The Star, Penkridge, which were in the Best Town Pub and Marstons Pub of the Year categories.

The full list of winners are:

Best Town Pub - Sponsored by Molson Coors

Bull & Swan - Stamford, Lincolnshire

The Old Crown - Birmingham, West Midlands

Best Country Pub

The Tollemache Arms - Harrington, Northamptonshire

Best Pub for Dogs

No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant - Burnham Market, Norfolk

Best Pub for Entertainment

The Trafalgar Tavern - Greenwich, London

Best Pub for Families

Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester

Best Pub for Food - Sponsored by Booker Makro

Hinds Head Bray - Bray, Berkshire

Best Pub Garden - Sponsored by Diageo

Myrtle Tavern - Leeds, West Yorkshire

Best Pub to Watch Sport - Sponsored by TNT Sports

The Gardeners Arms / Murderers - Norwich, Norfolk

Best Sustainable Pub

The Pig's Head - London

Best Community Pub - Sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The Swan - Windsor, Berkshire

Best Pub for Beer - Sponsored by SIBA

The Tamworth Tap - Tamworth, Staffordshire

Greene King Pub of the Year

The Cott Inn - Dartington, Devon

Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year

The Royal Oak - Brandon, Warwickshire

Marstons Pub of the Year

The Griffin - Loughborough, Leicestershire

Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year

The Gloucester Old Spot - Bristol

Punch Pub of the Year

The Red Lion - Cranford, Kettering