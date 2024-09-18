AFC Wulfrunians score new beer collaboration with Green Duck Brewery

AFC Wulfrunians, who play in the Midland Premier League, has joined forces with Green Duck Brewery to launch its own great-tasting beer for supporters to enjoy.

AFC Pale Ale combines new world hops with a light British malt base and is designed to provide a wonderfully refreshing drink ideal for enjoying before, during and after matches.

The beer will initially be available on matchdays and during events at the Prestige Midlands Arena and bosses at the 102-year-old football club are hoping it will raise more than £2500 towards its promotion push and its two chosen charities – Acorns and Facial Palsy.

Danny Butler, Commercial Director at AFC Wulfrunians, said: “We are a real community club with big ambitions to grow and move up the football pyramid, working with local businesses to help us raise our profile and generate funding.

“The latest collaboration with Green Duck Brewery is a match made in heaven. Two Black Country brands coming together to create a superb tipple for our supporters and beer drinkers to enjoy.”

Danny Butler

He continued: “AFC Pale Ale is now canned and available to buy at ‘the Prestige’ to start with. If successful, the brewer will also make it available to buy online, so some of our long-distance supporters can enjoy it.

“Any money raised from this joint venture will go towards our men’s and junior teams, with a proportion being donated to Acorns and Facial Palsy, two charities we have already raised over £5000 for.”

Green Duck Brewery, which has been brewing a wide range of pales, lagers and stouts since 2013, is the latest company to join the rapidly expanding AFC Wulfrunians business network.

M J Waldron Commercial Insurance, RR Properties, Prestige Midlands Ltd, Abacus Wealth Service and The Greyhound pub in Lower Penn are some of the names among an 18-strong list of firms who network and share services through the partnership.

“We love beer and we love football so this collaboration with AFC Wulfrunians made perfect sense to us,” added Alex Hill, Director at Green Duck Brewery.

“The canning line is up and running and the first AFC Pales were sold at its game against Stone Old Alleynians, proving popular with home and away supporters alike. This partnership will helpfully generate funds for the club and we’re now exploring ways where we might hold ‘takeovers’ or beer festivals at the Prestige Midlands Arena.”