OREO's new Limited Edition Gingerbread cookie among festive highlights

This year’s seasonal offering has brought the flavour of gingerbread to the market in a brand new cookie format as OREO launches the new, Limited Edition Gingerbread Flavour.

Limited Edition OREO Gingerbread (£1.50 RRP) features cookies crafted with the warming flavour of gingerbread, filled with a luscious vanilla creme.

Josep Sallares, Brand Manager of Seasonal Biscuits at Mondelēz International, said: “We are all about bringing people together and creating joyful moments, especially during the festive season.

Oreo Gingerbreads

"This year, we are excited to offer a range of seasonal delights that cater to everyone’s taste, from the warm and spicy OREO Gingerbread Flavoured cookie that perfectly captures the essence of Christmas, to the much-loved Cadbury and OREO classics making their seasonal return. Our festive selection from Cadbury and OREO are crafted to add an extra layer of sweetness to holiday celebrations, ensuring there’s a perfect treat for everyone to enjoy.”

The Spooky Halloween OREO (£1.50 RRP) gives a bewitching twist on the classic OREO cookie with new pumpkin designs on each cookie adding a touch of eerie delight for Halloween festivities. W

The limited edition box of OREO White Enrobed Cookies (£2RRP) is available in time for Christmas. The original OREO cookie is coated in a smooth, snowy white chocolate, delivering a party for your palate with every bite.

A timeless favourite, OREO Festive Favourite Selection Box (£2.75 RRP) is also back. Made up of four tasty varieties; Original, Golden, White Enrobed and Milk Enrobed. The limited-edition collection is the perfect treat for both gatherings and for gifting a loved one.

The selection box

OREO Yard Stick (£4 RRP) is filled with 40 original OREO’s to share with family and friends.

A seasonal classic has also been reinvented as Cadbury updates Festive Friends to Cadbury Festive Animals (£1.50 RRP).

And there's also a pack of Cadbury Snowy Fingers (£1.75 RRP).

Festive Animals

The seasonal ranges are available from early autumn at selected retailers nationwide while stocks last.