New Indian bar and grill for Sedgley - full details and opening date here

The Crown in High Street, Sedgley, shut on August 31.

The new owners have started work on converting it to become The Crown Bar and Restaurant with the aim of opening on September 21.

It was sold by Wolverhampton-based Marston's and Glenn and Sam Morris, who had run the pub since October 2022, had their five-year lease on the premises terminated.

It has been bought by Gurdeep Singh, aged 50, from Walsall and his nephew Ginni Singh from Willenhall will be running it.

The Crown in Sedgley is to be an Indian bar and grill

He previously ran The Tamworth Arms in Tamworth which he sold in November.

Ginni said The Crown's eaterie will also be offering English pub classic food as well as Indian food favourites including grills and curries.

The bar will offer a range of drinks including two real ales from the Coors range.

"We aim to open as soon as possible, hopefully by September 21," he said.