Pub aims to be the best for ale and for the company it provides

Many pubs have tried to achieve what George Orwell described as the perfect pub in his essay "Moon Under Water", either through the aesthetic of the pub, the people who run it or the way the beer is served.

One company which works to achieve all of the above is Weavers, which has been running the Weavers Real Ale House in Stourbridge for the last three months, adding to the already stacked real ale selection in the town.

Set just off the Stourbridge roundabout near Stourbridge Town Railway station, the pub is the third in the Weavers brand and follows on from popular pubs in Kidderminster and Malvern.

Based in the former Vauxhall Tavern, the pub is a cosy and compact pub and is owned by Weavers.

The pub is a visible part of the area outside Stourbridge town centre

Manager Jason Farmer has been part of the company for a year and said that the Weavers brand was a special one.

He said: "It's all about keeping the ale at the highest standard and having the community that comes to enjoy those high standards.

"It's the kind of place where you make friends that almost become family and I was a regular at the Kidderminster Weavers before I joined the company.

Jason Farmer said the pub was a part of his life and he wanted it to be the best

"It's the sort of place you want to see succeed because they just lean into what you want, which is quality company and top notch service, and it's hard to explain, but it's just there.

"After Covid, I didn't go into any pubs, but I just happened to go into the Weavers one day and I've not left since, so it's fits the ethos of the sort of pub I'd want to drink in."

Mr Farmer said the company made the decision to open in Stourbridge as it felt it was a location that worked and fit the blueprint of what Weavers wanted to do.

He said: "There's not many places across England that are holding onto the culture of the pubs and Stourbridge is one of those places.

Inside, the pub is light, airy and welcoming

"When people walk in, they can expect a good selection of beers and real ales as the business bought a brewery in Kidderminster and that means we can serve half house and half guest.

"Also, just because we are an ale house doesn't mean we only serve ale as we've got a good mild on and we cater for the crowd who like craft ales and ciders."

The house beer in question comes from Fownds Brewery and Mr Farmer said Weavers served the beer because they thought it was a great beer and something everyone enjoyed.

He said: "At the moment, we've got three Fownds on and we also have a good variety where it's never the same beers on every week for the guests, so we have Stairway from Ludlow and Edge from Kinver and we're looking to bring in Butty Bach from Wye Valley.

The pub is compact, but provides a comfortable welcome

"We don't have much in the fridges at the moment as we're still finding our feet there, but eventually, we would love to have a craft-style fridge and add more to just the soft drinks and mixers that are in there at the moment.

"We also have at least six or seven of the main spirits, with a good selection of gins and whiskies, as well as Sambucca and that sort of things, so we cater for every occasion."

Mr Farmer said the pub had become a massive part of his life and was something he was passionate to see succeed.

He said: "Since I've been introduced to the Weavers brand, it's become part of my life and is something I wholeheartedly endorse and want to see succeed as it's probably the best pub I've ever been to.

There is a large selection of different beers on offer

"It's part of me and it means the world to me."