New dawn for popular pub as new manager takes over

The Barley Mow in Wolverhampton is under new management following the departure of previous manager Liz and Steve Evans, who made the decision to leave in August after 25 years running the pub on the edge of Penn Common.

The couple wrote a message of thanks to customers on the pub's Facebook page.

The message read: "That's it folks. Just want to say a massive thank you to all of our amazing staff old and new for helping us create this amazing little pub.

"Also, all our lovely customers for showing us amazing support over the years and keeping us going through covid.

"The Barley is a tiny pub with a big heart.

"It's still open and business as usual so we hope to make it down to enjoy a beer on the right side of the bar.

"Lots of love. Liz and Steve."

The pub goes back to the 17th century

The 17th century pub, which is owned by Punch Pubs, has now been taken over by local businessman Surresh Rattan, who posted a message on the Facebook page which paid tribute to the previous managers.

It read: "Liz and Steve, thank you for leaving such an amazing pub in our hands.

"We're excited to carry on the tradition and make it even better for all of you.

"We're open as usual, and here's what you can look forward to cozy fireplaces, a selection of new wines, fresh, delicious food, classic Sunday dinners and, of course, guest ales to enjoy.

"We can't wait to welcome you in and share all the exciting things we have in store."

Punch Pubs & co-operations manager Rachael Henry said: “After 25 years at the helm of the Barley Mow, Steve and Lizzie made the personal decision to leave their pub business.

The Barley Mow is under new management

"They have been fantastic operators to work with, and I want to thank them on behalf of Punch for all their hard work and dedication over the years, as we wish them both the very best for their future endeavours.

“I am delighted to welcome local businessman Surresh Rattan into the Barley Mow, and I look forward to working together to ensure that this fantastic pub continues to thrive within the community for many years to come.”