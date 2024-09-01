Bridgnorth pub dating back to 1820 unveils the secret to its success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bandon Arms in Bridgnorth is a pub which follows the history of the town, with records dating back as far as 1820 to when it was called The Bottle In Hand, with records even dating back as far as 1726.

Since then, it has been a place of many things over the years, having had a kids ball pit in it, been a nightclub and a ballroom with dance floor and even had cockfighting as a part of its history.

In modern times, it has remained as a popular stopoff in the Low Town area of Bridgnorth and a place within easy reach of Severn Park, the River Severn and the town centre.

Currently owned and operated as a signature brand pub by Marstons, the Bandon Arms has developed a reputation as a place with good beer and staff who work hard and have a passion for making people feel welcome.

The pub is within easy reach of the town centre

Manager Brian Nixon runs the bar, as well as helping out with cooking on occasion, and has done so for two years, having originally run a pub in Walsall.

He said: "I started with Marstons a couple of years ago and the opportunity came up to work at and run this pub and while I lived in Walsall, I decided to give it a go and try a change of pace.