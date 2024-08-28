Bridgnorth restaurant delighted to be nominated for national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thalio at the Falcon Hotel on St John's Street in Bridgnorth has been shortlisted as one of the contenders for Street Food Restaurant of the Year in the 2024 Prestige Curry Awards.

The nomination is the latest honour for a restaurant which has picked up several awards, including South Asian Restaurant of the Year at the Midland Food and Drink and Hospitality Awards in June.

Famed for its "Indian Tapas" concept, the restaurant mixes light bites such as Trio de Tikka and Kale and Palak Piazi Fritters with main courses such as Murgh Tarka and Spicy Lamb Kofta as part of an Indian Street food experience.

The restaurant inside the Falcon Hotel has been shortlisted for Street Food Restaurant of the Year. Photo: Google Street Map

In a post on social media, the restaurant said it was very proud to be nominated and thanked all its supporters for the success.

The post read: "So proud to be named as a national finalist.

"Thank you for your continuous support. Together, we can achieve success."

To find out more about Thalio, go to falconhotelbridgnorth.co.uk/thalio-restaurant-bridgnorth/