Wine created in South Staffordshire on the menu at Jeremy Clarkson's new pub
The reputation of a popular vineyard has been reflected through its inclusion on the drinks list of Jeremy Clarkson's new pub.
The broadcaster and star of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime has opened a new pub in the Cotswolds called The Farmer's Dog and has chosen a drinks menu made up of products made exclusively in the United Kingdom.
Among the items on the drinks menu include beer and cider made by Hawkstone Brewery and a number of red, white and rose wines chosen from vineyards from around the country, including the Penny Red made by Bobbington-based Halfpenny Green Vineyard.
The wine, which is described on the Halfpenny Green website as "A well-rounded wine, with black cherries and forest fruits on the nose and palate", is being advertised on the drinks menu as Chateau Stourbridge and is on sale at £7 or £10 per glass and £36 per bottle.