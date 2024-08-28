Wine created in South Staffordshire on the menu at Jeremy Clarkson's new pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The broadcaster and star of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime has opened a new pub in the Cotswolds called The Farmer's Dog and has chosen a drinks menu made up of products made exclusively in the United Kingdom.

Among the items on the drinks menu include beer and cider made by Hawkstone Brewery and a number of red, white and rose wines chosen from vineyards from around the country, including the Penny Red made by Bobbington-based Halfpenny Green Vineyard.

The wine, which is described on the Halfpenny Green website as "A well-rounded wine, with black cherries and forest fruits on the nose and palate", is being advertised on the drinks menu as Chateau Stourbridge and is on sale at £7 or £10 per glass and £36 per bottle.