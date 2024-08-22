Popular pub reopens after major refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The White Horse in Sutton Coldfield reopened to the public on Wednesday, with customers able to enjoy the upgrades made during the closure.

Situated on Whitehouse Common Road, the Flaming Grill pub has been redecorated with improvements to the internal décor, new toilet facilities and the garden has also received a makeover.

Dave Mclaren, general manager at the White Horse, said: " This refurbishment has allowed us to enhance every aspect of our offering to our customers.

The back garden has been given a revamp. Photo: Edward Moss

"We hope our visitors will enjoy the new look and feel, and we can’t wait to welcome them back.

“We’re also running some exciting competitions where you can win a meal on us at your next visit.

"Head to our Facebook page to find out more.”

The inside of the pub now has a more modern look and feel. Photo: Edward Moss

Owners Greene King said that guests of the White Horse can enjoy an extensive menu from a Flamin’ BBQ Meat Sharer, to a variety of flatbreads, burgers and classic dishes.