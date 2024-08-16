Take a look around the Halesowen fish & chip shop that is up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The listing on Zoopla is for the former Joes Plaice on Alexandra Road, in Halesowen, which became vacant in 2022 and has been on the market since, having been owned by the current owners since 2014.

The property is being put up for sale by Veritas Business Sales for £21,000, a price which comes with all the current equipment, along with fixtures & fittings and a three bedroom flat above the takeaway.

In the takeaway, there are four Middleton pan ranges, with two chip boxes and three warming cabinets, a saladette with a two door undercounter fridge, a commercial microwave and a mixture of other equipment, including several kebab machines and upright drinks fridges.

The shop has a range of equipment ready for use. Photo: Zoopla

The property also has a kitchen, sitting room, staff toilet, chipping room and storeroom on the ground floor and a bathroom with shower cubicle, single bedroom, double bedroom and small double bedroom on the first floor.

A spokesman for Veritas said: "Veritas Business Sales offer to the market this Fish & Chip Takeaway which is located in Halesowen.

"The premises has been a takeaway for many years and the property has been in the hands of the current owner since 2014.

There is also an upstairs flat as part of the lease. Photo: Zoopla

"They operated the takeaway for 4 years and in 2018 they sold the lease.

"The premises became vacant 18 months ago and they have now decided to offer the lease for sale.

"All the equipment along with fixtures & fittings are included within the sale price and the property comes with three bedroom accommodation above.

The shop comes with all fittings in place and a price of £21,000. Photo: Zoopla

"We believe that a new owner operator can start trading to decent levels of turnover in a relatively short period of time.

"The kitchen area is spacious and would lend itself to increasing the food offering such as pizzas.

The area at the back contains a large storage room and back garden. Photo: Zoopla

"This is a superb opportunity to purchase a takeaway in a densely populated area which is a great base to build upon and as such early viewing is highly recommended."

