New hygiene ratings for 45 Black Country and Staffordshire food spots

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The ratings represent the amount of marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

They provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Here are the recent food hygiene ratings for bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across the region.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Wolverhampton

Rated five:

The Village Cafe, at 7 New Street, Ettingshall after assessment on July 15.

Starbucks at Bentley Bridge Park, Wolverhampton after assessment on July 9.

Ying Wah at 8 Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton after assessment on July 1.

Hooked And Cooked at 48a Newhampton Road West, Wolverhampton after assessment on July 12.

EKO 77 at 16 The Avion Centre, Bargate Drive, Wolverhampton, after assessment on July 10.

Rated four:

Turkish Delight Kebab & Pizza at 58 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, after assessment on June 20

House Of Canton, at 16 - 20 Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, after assessment on June 19.

Crispy Duck Express, at 5 Raynor Road, Wolverhampton, after assessment on June 18.

Intelligent Workplace Solutions Ltd, at 2 Exchange Court, Brabourne Avenue, Wolverhampton after assessment on June 18.

The Prince Albert at Railway Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton after assessment on February 15.

Dudley

Rated five: