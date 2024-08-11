Fancy a Chinese meal? Our reporter shares his favourite places across Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chinese food has been a popular favourite in Wolverhampton for a number of decades with plenty of restaurants and takeaways springing up across the city, tempting in people with sweet, sour and spicy flavours, crispy duck and soups zinging with flavour.

I've lived in Wolverhampton since 1985 and have, over the years, sampled the cuisine of more than a few Chinese takeaways and restaurants in the city and surrounding area and have got a good idea of what I believe are the best ones from my experience.

Please note, this list is not definitive or in any particular order and you may think that your local takeaway or restaurant is a far better place. If so, please feel free to leave a comment below.

Mings, 2 Broad Lane, Bradmore, Wolverhampton

Mings is distinctive and provides a decent meal

Easy to find due to the distinctive writing and red livery on the outside, Mings has been a feature of the Bradmore area next to Bantock Park for as long as I can remember.

The menu is big and varied as well, with a nice number of different types of dishes to suit all tastes. When I've ordered from here, I've tended to go towards the spicy dishes and the Ming's Spicy Special is a tasty treat, mixing king prawns, chicken, beef and roast pork together with a range of spices and vegetables.

The Chef's Specialities are very good as well, with the Meaty Combo satisfying the needs of any fans of meat.

Lai Do 2, 254/256 Penn Road, Penn, Wolverhampton

Lai Do 2 is the closest to where James lives

The nearest one to where I live, which works very well for convenience's sake if I want to walk down for a meal.

It also offers a decent selection and generous portions, with the crispy chicken in capital sauce a tangy and tasty meal, and offers free prawn crackers or poppadoms for any orders over £20.

The set menus are also very generous, with the four-person meal providing a fine range of duck, spare ribs, chicken, prawns and beef, as well as the standard prawn crackers.

Penn Palace, 390 Penn Road, Penn, Wolverhampton

Surrounded by a range of other eateries, Penn Palace does great business

Set in an area with a large number of takeaways and eateries, Penn Palace does a good job of punching above its own weight and attracting a regular crowd.

The place smells great on entry, always a good mark for a takeaway, and has a great starter menu, with the Yuk Sung full of meat and veg, while the dim sum and seafood platters bring all the little treats together.

I've always liked the Gung Po dishes, nice and spicy without sacrificing flavour for taste, while the Szechuan dishes also offer a lot of taste, plus you can't argue with a large house special chow mein with the house special sauce.

Springhill, 2 Springhill Lane, Penn, Wolverhampton

Springhill offers a cosmopolitan selection

This is a place which offers a bit more than just the standard fare you would associate with Chinese takeaways as it offers lamb dishes, as well as Malaysian and what is invitingly entitled Curry of Heaven dishes.

These include some very inventive dishes which are suitable for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, using such ingredients as coconut, red curry paste and lemongrass to create a range of fragrant and fun dishes.

The portion sizes are pretty good as well and I've never been left hungry after ordering from here.

Oriental Delights, 48 Warstones Road, Penn, Wolverhampton

There's a decent selection at Oriental Delights

The soups are a great start, full of flavour and proper noodles and vegetables, while you also get a great selection of starters to pick from, including crab claws, chicken wings in a number of sauces and both meaty and vegetarian Yuk Sung dishes.

The place also provides a nice range of Thai curries in yellow, red and green flavours, and I would vouch for the chicken in Peking fruity sauce, nice and tangy.

They also provide a nice mixture of items in a tray if you want to enjoy a Chinese meal without worrying about too many containers. The salt and chilli chops with chilli chicken are a must.

Golden Wonder, 449 Dudley Road, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton

Golden Wonder stands out for great flavour

Sitting inside the multicultural area of Blakenhall, just outside the city centre, Golden Wonder blends into the road and provides a warming and tasty smell from outside which entices people in.

I came to this one while looking for a different place to try the food and was pleasantly surprised by the range of flavours from the chicken with black pepper sauce that I ordered, spicy and with a bite.

If you're hungry, you can also order a starter box full of spare ribs, chicken wings, chicken balls, prawn toast, mozzarella sticks and a large pot of curry sauce.

Ming Moon, Stafford Road, Oxley, Wolverhampton

Ming Moon is an all-you-can-eat, but with a decent selection to be able to takeaway

The only all-you-can-eat on the list, but one worth mentioning as you can take away a tub full of the many delights available.

It's not hard to find on the Stafford Road, colourful and making use of a former pub on the site, and you get the full range of smells from the tubs available to choose from, piled high with satay port, curried chicken and beef in black bean sauce.

If it's your birthday, you can also expect them to sing the birthday song to you, with a member of staff noodling away on the saxophone.

Jade Garden, Whetstone House, 1 Fordhouse Road, Bushbury

Jade Garden provides decent portions

Probably the furthest out I have gone specifically for a takeaway on this list, but I had heard good things about the food and thought it was worth a go.

My instincts were correct as I enjoyed a big container full of Jade Garden special chow mein, replete with all the different meats, a fine selection of vegetables and a very tangy, tasty and thick barbecue sauce.

Add to that a generous portion of crispy aromatic duck, prawn toast and some excellent prawn crackers and you've got yourself a full and filling meal.

Lotus House, 132 Lea Road, Pennfields, Wolverhampton

James said Lotus House was one of his regulars

The place which has become my regular stop for a Chinese takeaway in recent months.

The food is excellent, full of flavour and taste, and I will swear by the fried squid in hot and spicy sauce as something you need to try if you like seafood.

They are also very generous with portions and, depending on how much you order, will also throw in prawn crackers and spring rolls.