'Thriving' high street pizza shop in busy area now on the market at low price

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Property website Zoopla has posted a listing for pizza business Le-Italiano, which has been a part of Darlaston's high street for years and has enjoyed a steady stream of customers, for a low price of £20,000.

The takeaway on Victoria Road has been put on the market by estate agents Empire Estates due to the previous owners' health-related circumstances and has been listed as an investment opportunity for any aspiring entrepreneur looking to build a business.

The description on Zoopla also pointed to the place having high foot traffic, which ensured visibility and accessibility to customers.

Anyone looking to take on the takeaway would purchase fixtures and fittings and take on a new lease with a minimum of three years, as well as a monthly rental fee of £700 and the potential for small business relief.

Inside, the place is spacious and has a large area for preparing and cooking, Photo: Zoopla

A spokesman for Zoopla said: "Empire Estates proudly presents an exceptional opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, a thriving pizza business awaiting its next visionary owner.

"This turnkey venture, which operated successfully until just three months ago, is now on offer due to health-related circumstances.

"During its active period, this bustling establishment enjoyed a steady stream of patrons, boasting a loyal base of returning customers.

"Situated prominently on Darlaston's vibrant high street, the business benefits from high foot traffic, ensuring visibility and accessibility to a diverse customer base.

The place is available now for anyone looking to run a takeaway business. Photo: Zoopla

"Included in the sale are all fixtures and fittings, facilitating a seamless transition for the new proprietor to hit the ground running.

"Additionally, a new lease, with a minimum term of three years, will be arranged, providing stability and peace of mind.

"With a monthly rental fee of £700, coupled with the potential for small business relief (the application for which falls under the purview of the new tenant), this opportunity offers both affordability and potential for financial optimization.

"Don't miss out on the chance to step into a thriving business venture with a proven track record and a promising future"

To find out more and to make an enquiry about Le-Italiano, visit Zoopla's website.