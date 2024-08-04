The hidden gem pub with a tight-knit community that 'only locals really know about'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Take a walk down the high street in Kinver and you'll happen upon a place that is part pub, part community hub.

The idyllic South Staffordshire village is a nice place to take a walk through the woodland and past the period housing, a step away from the maddening crowd, and up Church Hill towards a cream coloured building with a warming glow.

That glow comes from the Cross Inn at Kinver, an historic pub which dates back to the 1800s and forms part of the original village that grew up around the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal.

On approach, the pub covers a large area along Church Hill at the junction with Dark Lane, with a large car park and a nice floral scene along the side of the pub, coming out of a number of planters.

It was taken over by Black Country Ales in 2011 and underwent a refurbishment last year to increase seating capacity and add an extra room.

The pub is currently run by landlord Andrew Clark.

Mr Clark said he started running the pub in 2015 after a conversation with the owner of Black Country Ales became a job offer, even though he admitted to not knowing much about its location.