Newly revamped Bewdley pub aims to be place of welcome for all
It's a new and bright start for a town centre pub following an extensive revamp.
The White Swan in Bewdley reopened its doors on Thursday, August 1 after being closed for a month while renovation work took place to change the look and culture of the pub.
The pub on Load Street had previously been a pub which featured karaoke nights and screens showing football, but owners Valiant Pub Company have changed the interior of the pub to give it a more modern look.
The televisions are no longer part of the pub, whereas a new lunchtime food menu has been brought in and a fresh range of drinks, including premium lagers like Madri and Beavertown Neck Oil and cask ales such as Wye Valley, now on offer.