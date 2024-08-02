Newly revamped Bewdley pub aims to be place of welcome for all

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The White Swan in Bewdley reopened its doors on Thursday, August 1 after being closed for a month while renovation work took place to change the look and culture of the pub.

The pub on Load Street had previously been a pub which featured karaoke nights and screens showing football, but owners Valiant Pub Company have changed the interior of the pub to give it a more modern look.

The televisions are no longer part of the pub, whereas a new lunchtime food menu has been brought in and a fresh range of drinks, including premium lagers like Madri and Beavertown Neck Oil and cask ales such as Wye Valley, now on offer.