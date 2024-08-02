Dudley restaurant facing potential closure after big financial losses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brookes Bar and Bistro on Priory Street was opened by Dudley Council two years ago to offer food and drink to visitors attending shows at Dudley Town Hall, boasting high customer ratings and good feedback.

However, despite efforts to turn the business around, it has failed to make ends meet and has cost the council around £200,000 in the last financial year.

A report is being prepared for cabinet in early August recommending the venue should close from August 31.

The council is currently battling against a £37million gap in finances over the next three years.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: "The intention was to offer a food and drink alternative to the visitors to the hall, but that simply has not been as successful as we had hoped.

"Despite everyone’s best efforts the business is making a loss, and we simply cannot allow that to happen against the backdrop of the financial pressures we are dealing with.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision, but we must make a financial one and lessen the impact on the council’s budget.

"The hall will remain unaffected and there will still be a bar open for customers to enjoy a drink when attending a show’"

The council has said it is working with staff who may be affected by the closure.

The cabinet will meet on August 8 with the full council making a final decision on the future of the venue on August 22.