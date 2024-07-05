Beer and Indian food - we list some of the Black Country Desi Pubs

Across the region, there are plenty of pubs and bars for people wanting to enjoy a pint of beer and plenty of restaurants for people wishing to enjoy a chicken tikka masala or a lamb jalfrezi.

One concept which has sprung up over the years as a way of combining the flavours of a South Asian restaurant with the sounds and tastes of a traditional pub has been the Desi Pub.

The term is one used to describe a public house which is owned or managed by a landlord of Indian origin and which serve Indian and South Asian food, while also maintaining elements of the traditional British pub.

The concept of the Desi pub originated during the 1960s following widespread migration from the Indian subcontinent to the UK and continue to be popular among pub goers, with popular menu options including fish pakora, tandoori chicken and mixed grills full of different meats.

There are many great places to go and enjoy the Desi pub experience, so here are nine of the best places to go to:

The Desi Yew Tree

The Desi Yew Tree is a hidden gem near Wolverhampton city centre

Proudly claiming to be the home of the best Indian food in Wolverhampton, the Desi Yew Tree is a hidden gem of a pub on Pool Street in Blakenhall.

The pub offers a mixture of dishes in chicken, lamb and fish, plus chef's specials including keema curry and Himalayan lamb, as well as three sizes of sizzlers, a vegetarian option and a boneless sizzler.

The Glassy Junction

The Glassy Junction pub on Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map

Based on the Willenhall Road heading out of Wolverhampton and surrounded by housing, the Glassy Junction provides a traditional pub experience alongside the Desi food.

Inside, there is a traditional bar that looks like a standard spit and sawdust pub, with the usual drinks on offer, as well as sports on the television.

The food comes with curries, indo-chinese versions and three mixed grills full of chicken, kebabs and fish pakora, with the house special also having a naan bread.

Jacks's Cafe and Bar

Jacks's Cafe and Bar is a modern bar with excellent food

It has been the setting of record eating challenges and is a destination for sport and good food.

Sitting on the edge of Wolverhampton city centre, Jacks's is a modern, bright and noisy place with premium lagers on tap and sport on the TV.

If you are feeling peckish or in need of a challenge, the 9,000-calorie Killer Mixed Grill at Jack's Bar and Cafe in Wolverhampton includes 30 chickens wings, 16 pieces of chicken breast, 16 chicken nibblets, 24 fish pakora and six lamb kebabs – with a mountain of chips and two buttery naan breads and some salad thrown in for good measure.

The Vine

The Vine in West Bromwich is a pub owned by a family that have amassed more than 45 years of ownership.

The Vine in West Bromwich claims to be the first Desi pub in the region.

The pub is a hit with West Bromwich Albion fans, and also is a popular destination with visiting supporters, with owners saying some of the comments they get from away fans is that they wish they had a Desi pub like The Vine near them.

In terms of food, the chicken tikka is the speciality on the menu, while there are plenty of options for mixed grills.

The Red Lion

The Red Lion is not hard to spot

The Red Lion in West Bromwich, is highly regarded as one of the best 'Desi pubs' in the Black Country.

Located in All Saints Way, West Bromwich, the Red Lion has gone through an evolution from a wet pub, to a pub that serves some of the highest quality food.

The Red Lion has a huge menu on offer, from mix grills, to seafood, curries and Chinese food.

The Orange Tree

Opened near a new housing estate, the Orange Tree is a modern restaurant

The Orange Tree in Ettingshall officially opening in December 2022 with a full menu of Indian and Indo-Chinese fusion food, as well as a fully stocked bar of premium lagers, ciders and spirits.

The pub carries a light and spacious feeling, with wooden floors and tables and bright lights around the restaurant and bar area.

Red Cow

The Red Cow is big and bright and well known for its Punjabi cuisine. Photo: Elliott Brown

The Red Cow Pub & Grill in Smethwick is a landmark black country family run pub that has been open since 1930.

The authentic Punjabi food is prepared using traditional methods such as cooking in a clay tandoor, and preparing the food with organic, traditional Punjabi herbs and spices since 2010.

The British Queen

The British Queen offers a wide ranging menu. Photo: Elliott Brown

The British Queen Pub and Restaurant in Oldbury offers a wide range of Indian cuisine with a special focus on Tandoori and curry dishes.

The menu features a variety of Indo-Chinese options like Chicken Chilli and Veg Noodles, alongside traditional Indian fare such as Chicken Tikka Masala and Paneer Methi Malai.

The Regular Mixed Grill is a popular choice among customers.

The Sportsman

The Sportsman has been family-run for 20 years. Photo: Google Street Map

The Sportsman in West Bromwich has been family-run for 20 years and is respected in the community for its friendly reception and quality of food.

Towards the back of the building is a restaurant space with large booths, the menu over two tv screens, and a large hole in the wall to see into the kitchen.

