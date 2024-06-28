Try an experimental dining experience at city's new restaurant

Albatross Death Cult, the experimental new restaurant from Alex Claridge, chef Patron of Birmingham restaurant The Wilderness, is now open.

The venture is, in Claridge’s words, “a raw, unedited, and decidedly stripped-back sibling to The Wilderness”.

Housed in a Grade II listed warehouse in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, Albatross seats fourteen guests around a monolithic kitchen counter, serving a singular tasting menu of twelve (or more) dishes of (mostly) seafood and coastal ingredients.

The restaurant is co-owned and run by Alex Claridge and his partner Rachael Whittle, both of whom take a hands-on role across both restaurants and provides an experience with connection and communion at its core.