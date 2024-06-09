Watch: See inside the bar that will get its very own military helicopter in its beer garden

After two unsuccessful applications, The Fourways Bar and Grill was given permission to install a Westland Lynx helicopter in its beer garden where customers can get a totally unique dining experience.

The helicopter will be the latest attraction to join the Rowley Regis pub, which also operates as a desi Indian restaurant, and will join a number of military and non-military statues which are visible from the road.

Two British Army Guardsmen already stand watch at the pub entrance

The bar and grill already features a large number of attractions

Manager Karinda Karin told the Express & Star: "We are pleased finally to be able to improve the pub for our customers.