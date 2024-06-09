Watch: See inside the bar that will get its very own military helicopter in its beer garden
The Fourways Bar and Grill is all set to welcome its very own helicopter to the variety of fun attractions that adorn its play area.
After two unsuccessful applications, The Fourways Bar and Grill was given permission to install a Westland Lynx helicopter in its beer garden where customers can get a totally unique dining experience.
The helicopter will be the latest attraction to join the Rowley Regis pub, which also operates as a desi Indian restaurant, and will join a number of military and non-military statues which are visible from the road.
Manager Karinda Karin told the Express & Star: "We are pleased finally to be able to improve the pub for our customers.