Win a fathers day dinner with with colourful competition

With Father's Day just around the corner, West Midlands funeral director, Jennifer Ashe & Son has launched a creative competition to give children the chance to win the perfect exclusive dinner for their family.

The funeral director partnered with Rocklands School, in Lichfield, to run the competition, and has now invited children from all over the West Midlands to take part in the chance to win a £50 voucher for a family roast dinner at Toby Carvery.

The Colouring Page competition features a blank superhero cape template, with children asked to colour it in and design the perfect cape for the super dad or father figure.

The superhero cape page can be picked up at the Jennifer Ashe & Son branches in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford, Lichfield or Walsall, or downloaded from their website.

Jimmy Smith, funeral director at Jennifer Ashe & Son, said: "Dads and father figures really do deserve to be treated like superheroes this Father’s Day.

"We’re helping to celebrate dads across the West Midlands by getting the creativity flowing with a little competitive fun - I’m excited to see all the fantastic cape designs over the next few weeks!"

Entries for the competition must be handed into a Jennifer Ashe & Son funeral home before June 7, after which a member of the group will review the designs and choose two lucky winners on June 12.