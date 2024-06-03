Popular food festival set to return to banks of Severn

The Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival will return to Bewdley for a weekend of high quality food and drink, unique products from artisan stalls and a chance to walk along the banks of the River Severn.

Promoted by LSD Promotions and free to enter, the festival takes place on Saturday, June 15 from 10am to 7pm and on Sunday, June 16 from 10am to 5pm against the backdrop of Gas Works Meadow.

It will feature offering such as loaded hotdogs, gourmet burgers, loaded fries, Greek gyros, beef brisket, Caribbean cuisine, bubble waffles, cheesecake and churros.

The event draws big crowds whenever it comes to town

Drink offerings will feature cocktails, a variety of gins, prosecco, larger, craft beer, fresh lemonade, coffee and mocktails, while people looking for arts and crafts can look at and buy handmade candles, jewellery, fudge, dream catchers, artwork and crystals.

There will also be entertainment throughout the weekend, with a live DJ compere on stage, a chef on stilts and performances from Got2Sing Choir, while Zennor Dance Academy will be performing on the Sunday.

There will be a wide range of food options, including Caribbean cuisine

A spokeswoman for LSD Promotions said: "Get ready as the highly anticipated Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival makes its grand return to Bewdley on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

"Set against the picturesque backdrop of Gas Works Meadow, this year's festival promises to be bigger and better, offering a delightful blend of culinary treats, artisan crafts, and vibrant entertainment.

"Dine 'N' Devour will showcase an incredible variety of street food vendors, serving up everything from loaded hotdogs and gourmet burgers to exotic Indonesian and Caribbean delicacies.

There will be plenty of options for people wanting a good meal

"Attendees can look forward to sampling delicious offerings including loaded hotdogs, gourmet burgers, loaded fries, Greek gyros, beef brisket, Caribbean cuisine, bubble waffles, cheesecake, churros and so much more.

"To complement the diverse food offerings, festival-goers can quench their thirst at our specially curated bars serving refreshing cocktails, a variety of gins, prosecco, larger, craft beer, fresh lemonade, coffee and mocktails.

"Explore unique crafts and products at our artisan stalls. Discover handmade candles, jewellery, fudge, dream catchers, artwork, crystals and more.

Anyone looking to quench their thirst will have plenty of places to go to

"The festival is packed with entertainment for the whole family. Enjoy a Live DJ Compere will keep the energy high all day, a chef on stilts and Got2Sing Choir will be performing in the Saturday afternoon."

To find out more about the event, go to facebook.com/events/1613400579175255