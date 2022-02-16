Tom Shepherd has just been awarded Staffordshire's first Michelin star for his restaurant Upstairs

Upstairs in Lichfield had its star confirmed this week, with owner Tom Shepherd elated to have the news broken to him in a surprise video call.

Mr Shepherd said: “I’m absolutely elated that we’ve been awarded a Michelin star, especially given we’ve only been in operation for four months.

"In addition, being the first ever Michelin-starred restaurant in Staffordshire only adds to the enormity of the achievement.”

Mr Shepherd was the head chef of Adams in Birmingham, where he retained a Michelin star and three AA rosettes, before setting up his Lichfield venue named Upstairs due to its position above his father's shop City Jewellers on Bore Street.

“It’s been a long time coming,” the 33-year-old chef said. “I left Adam’s in 2019 with the sole intention of opening my own restaurant but obviously the pandemic happened.

"But actually, that allowed me to digest and meticulously plan the restaurant.

“Since we opened, it’s been phenomenal, I’m elated. The restaurant has never not been full and the waiting lists are long.”

Upstairs is above the jewellery shop owned by the chef's father

The latest milestone builds on Lichfield’s culinary reputation, with an eclectic mix of food and dining establishments across the area.

The Boat Inn and Larder have previously been recognised in the Michelin Guide, although not given stars, while Lichfield was ranked among the top 10 places in the country to enjoy fine dining by Moneybeach.co.uk last year.

Chef and owner of The Boat Inn, Liam Dillon, is also one of four chefs in the Central region line-up on Great British Menu 2021.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield Council, said the award was well deserved.

He said: “Pairing beautiful food and immaculate service, Upstairs truly deserves this star and we’re proud that Lichfield is home to such a wonderful fine dining destination.

"Tom and his team have come onto the scene in Lichfield with welcome, warmth and wonderful flavours, utilising the best of the season and delivering a top-tier experience for visitors.

“The past two years have been incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector, so it is excellent to see Lichfield bouncing back and accolades from Michelin reflecting this.

"Now all foodies need to do is come and experience Lichfield for themselves and sample everything we have on our menu.”

A Michelin star was always the dream for the Upstairs owner, but his priority remains the same as it did before his prestigious star.