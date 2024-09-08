'This job makes me smile every day': What it's like running a Black Country sweet shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With more than 200 different types of sugary treats available to choose from, owner Anna Hubble aims to cater to every kind of sweet tooth.

The shop in Enville Road in Wall Heath opened nine years ago and since then has proven popular with customers of all ages, from youngsters calling in on their way home from school to grandparents treating themselves to a favourite sweet from their childhood.

Business graduate Anna had been working for Marston’s as the assistant manager of The Park Gate, near Kidderminster, when the premises became available to let.

“I wanted my own business but I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was with my mom when we saw this shop had come up for let," she said.

“My mom turned around to me and said: ‘it’s got a lovely window for a sweet shop’.

“That put the idea in my head and I thought it could be fun. The shop had been a lot of things over the years including a wedding dress shop and bakery but it had never been a sweet shop,” explains the 38-year-old.

“Lots of friends, family and neighbours all pulled together and a month later Grandpa’s Sweet Shop opened.

“I lost my grandpa 12 years ago. He was a huge part of my life and he loved sweets and chocolates.

“He had a twin brother and when we were debating a name for the shop, he rang me and asked what I thought of naming it Grandpa’s Sweet Shop. It was perfect,” Anna added.