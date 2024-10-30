Meet the friendly monsters that have taken over Wolverhampton – take part in the trail to find them all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Friendly monsters have taken over the city and everyone is invited to take part in a trail to spot them all.

Wolverhampton City Centre where Monsters have taken over. Wulfrun Centre.

The colourful glowing trail, called Wolverhampton Monsters, is funded by Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID) through the Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund and with support from Wolverhampton Council.

Those in charge of the city's Business Improvement District (BID) insist the "invading" creatures are friendly and will bring joy to the little ones during the half term break and Halloween.

Queen Square.

Five inflatable, cartoon-like monsters are situated across the city-centre, peeking over buildings and around corners.

Wolverhampton Train Station is also joining in the fun with monster-themed windows, and city centre streets have monster-themed floor stickers.

The illuminations look extra special as the evenings draw in, and don't forget to look up – the monsters might be lurking above.

Dudley Street.

Councillor Chris Burden, Cabinet Member for city development, jobs and skills, said: “City of Wolverhampton Council is delighted to be working in partnership with the city centre BID on this.

“The monster trail is a great way for families and kids of all ages to enjoy Halloween this year and, through events like this which straddle day and night, we’re looking to increase footfall to our city centre and boost our local economy.

Wolverhampton City Centre where Monsters have taken over.

“This promises to be a fantastic free event, giving parents a great opportunity to get their kids out of the house and stretching their legs in the city centre to burn-off some pent-up half-term energy!

“It’s also a great opportunity to support the fantastic array of independent and national business brands we have in our city centre and possibly grab a bite to eat with family and friends."

Pick up a trail booklet at Mander Centre, Pomegranate Café, Central Library, Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Waterstones or the Info Stop at Victoria Street, or alternatively download the trail map at enjoywolverhampton.com.